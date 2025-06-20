Only 27% feel free to speak on govt actions

Finds latest BBS survey

Only 27 percent of the people believe that they can express their views on what the government does under the current political system, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Such view is harboured by 27 percent of the rural population and 27.87 percent of the urban population, according to the preliminary findings of the report "Citizen Perception Survey 2025", which was unveiled yesterday.

BBS surveyed 45,888 households on February 6-23 for the study.

About 22 percent of the people believe they can "influence the country's politics".

Nearly 85 percent feel safe walking alone in their neighbourhood after dark. In rural areas, 85.30 percent feel safe and in urban areas 83.75 percent.

Some 80.67 percent of the female respondents expressed satisfaction over their safety and for males, it is 89.53 percent.

At the national level, 92.84 percent of the respondents said they feel safe at home after dark. The breakdown is 92.84 percent for rural areas and 91.88 percent for urban areas. As much as 93.35 percent of the males hold this view and 91.83 percent of the females.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said the BBS findings suggest that not all people feel safe at their own home after dark, which is unacceptable in a civilised country.

"If nearly 10 percent of the people feel that they are not safe in their own home, then it is very concerning," he said.

Nationally, 31.67 percent of the people had to pay a bribe to get government service in the last year.

The highest number of people paid bribes to get service from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (63.29 percent), followed by law enforcement agencies (61.29 percent), passport office (57.45 percent) and land registry office (54.92 percent).

Such victims are mostly from middle-income groups as low-income people can hardly afford bribes, Mahmud said.

In other words, middle-income groups had to "buy a better service" in exchange of a bribe, which is a key problem, he added.

Some 47.12 percent of the people received primary healthcare service at least once in the last 12 months from government healthcare facilities.

Of them, 82.72 percent said such healthcare services were easily accessible and 89.34 percent said those were affordable.

Nationally, 40.93 percent of households have at least one child attending a public school. The breakdown is 43.67 percent for rural areas and 34.95 percent for urban areas.

In the case of other government services (identification or civil registration), 78.12 percent of the people said those were accessible while 86.28 percent people said those were affordable.

In case of access to civil justice, 16.16 percent said they experienced at least one dispute in the last two years. Among them, 83.6 percent could access formal or informal dispute resolution mechanisms.

In the past year, 19.31 percent faced at least one form of discrimination or harassment. The breakdown is 19.62 percent for females and 18.97 percent for males.

Some 6.82 percent of the respondents said they faced discrimination for socio-economic status and 4.47 percent for gender.

Most people felt discriminated in own house (48.44 percent), followed by public transport or open space (31.3 percent) and at work (25.97 percent).

The country's local government system should be strengthened to empower the marginalised and low-income groups of people, Mahmud said.