Only 2,000 judges for 42 lakh cases

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday said only 2,000 judges are shouldering responsibility for disposing of more than 40 lakh cases.

He also said litigants often get burdened with the cost of moving the cases, which is a reality of the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of official launch of Bangladesh Television's legal awareness programme.

"Many times, it takes ten to twelve years for the final disposal of a case..," he said.

Hassan, however, said the government has taken various steps to speed up the justice system in the last decade.

Law Minister Anisul Huq also spoke at the event.