Ongoing violence: More than 1,400 arrested in three days

Scores of BNP, Jamaat men among them; raids going on in Dhaka, elsewhere

Law enforcers have arrested 1,427 people across the country over the last three days in connection with the recent violence.

Of them, 692 were held in the capital alone and the rest in 16 districts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been conducting block raids since Sunday to arrest suspects, said DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

"We are looking for conspirators and criminals hiding in nearby places," the DMP chief told journalists while visiting the capital's Jatrabari yesterday.

Around 50 cases were filed with different police stations in the capital in the last few days accusing 20,000 unidentified people of resorting to violence, Habibur said.

Police said 735 people were arrested in 16 districts over the last three days. They were accused in 43 cases filed over violence.

Of them, 98 were held in Chattogram, 50 in Dhaka district, 35 in Sylhet, 10 in Patuakhali, 120 in Narayanganj, 42 in Kushtia, 33 in Barishal, 104 in Tangail, 59 in Khulna, 10 in Jamalpur, 33 in Mymensingh, nine in Pirojpur, 47 in Pabna, 46 in Madaripur, and 44 in Kishoreganj and Netrakona.

A total of 15 cases were filed with six police stations of Chattogram city and district in the last one week accusing 30,000 named and unnamed people of violence, said police.

According to court documents, 799 people, including several BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court of Dhaka over the last six days following their arrests.

They were arrested in 68 cases lodged with 34 police stations in the capital on charges of attacking law enforcers and damaging and torching state properties. Some of the cases were filed under the Special Powers Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The court sent many of the arrestees to jail.

On Sunday, 297 people, including BNP chairperson's adviser Zahir Uddin Swapan, former convener of Dhaka city (north) BNP Amanullah Aman, International Affairs Secretary Nasiruddin Ahmed Wasim, and Jamaat Central Working Council member Samiul Haque Faruqui, were produced before the CMM court in a case filed over torching and damaging properties at Setu Bhaban.

The court placed Zahir Uddin, Nasiruddin, and Samiul on five-day remand after the Detective Branch of DMP produced them before it seeking 10-day remand for each.

Earlier, top BNP leader Amir Khashru Mahmud Chowdhury and Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Publicity Affairs Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Dhaka city (north) BNP member secretary Aminul Haque, Organising Secretary Kazi Sayedul Alam Babul and Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar were arrested in a case filed over planning and financing attacks, and vandalising the BTV Bhaban in the capital's Rampura.

They were produced before a Dhaka court on Sunday.

DMP CHIEF'S COMMENTS

DMP Commissioner Habibur yesterday questioned if it was possible for students to attack metro rail stations, BTRC data centre, BTV Bhaban, and Setu Bhaban.

He said criminals had rented homes in the capital to stay long ago with the intent to carry out destructive activities.

Habibur urged the city dwellers to provide police with information about the new tenants.