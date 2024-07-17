Ongoing protests against quota WHO SAID WHAT

After BCL men swooped on students protesting against the quota system in government jobs on Tuesday, students took to the streets again yesterday in retaliation, voiced their demands, and locked horns with BCL men. With the widespread protests further intensifying across the country, ministers, political figures, and members of civil society had their say on the current situation.

Patience is not weakness. What questions would you [journalists] ask if we were to retaliate against them today? You will see everything in time. Appropriate action will be taken against those staging the movements.

OBAIDUL QUADER

ROAD TRANSPORT AND BRIDGES MINISTER

The government will not do anything about the reforms of quota in government jobs bypassing the Supreme Court.

ANISUL HUQ

LAW MINISTER

No one will be spared if destructive activities are carried out in the name of anti-quota movement. Many students are immature. They are saying slogans taught by someone.

ASADUZZAMAN KHAN

HOME MINISTER

Everywhere, we have tried to bring the situation under control by requesting the protesters and not using force. At times, we had to bring in local influential people and teachers to convince the students.

HABIBUR RAHMAN

DMP COMMISSIONER

The government should not ignore the logical demands of the students by passing the burden onto the courts; rather, it should take steps for a logical, modern, peaceful, and constitutional solution.

MD IFTEKHARUZZAMAN

TIB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Lying on hospital beds, bloodied students are calling upon us to protect them, stand by them and stay with their movement. I think the entire nation should respond to this call. All political parties should come forward and stand by them.

MIRZA FAKHRUL ISLAM ALAMGIR

BNP SECRETARY GENERAL