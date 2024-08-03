Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:51 PM

Bangladesh

Ongoing protest: Nat'l Committee on Security Affairs to hold meeting tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:28 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:51 PM

The National Committee on Security Affairs will hold a meeting tomorrow amid the ongoing student protest.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held at 11:00am at Gono Bhaban.

All members of the 27-member committee, featuring ministers for home affairs, information, law, finance, foreign affairs, planning, industries, commerce, cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, and chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, among others, have been asked to attend the meeting.

The National Committee on Security Affairs is the highest policy-making authority on national security.

The series of clashes in the capital and elsewhere in the country between July 16 and July 22 and their aftermath saw death of around 200 people, including children, mostly hit by bullets.

‘Didn’t issue statement withdrawing movement; its fake’

The government imposed a curfew across the country for an indefinite period past midnight on July 19 and called in the army to tackle the situation.

Formed in March 2019 after the National Defence Policy 2018 was approved, the committee is responsible for reviewing problems related to national security.

This will be the first meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs since November 15, 2023, one-and-a-half months before the January 7 general election.

push notification