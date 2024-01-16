Ongoing Cold Spell: Sales of warm clothes boom

As biting cold continues to sweep over the northern part of the country, sale of second-hand warm clothes peaked at different roadside makeshift shops in the district town.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the bone-chilling cold weather, prevailing in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram for the last few days, a section of roadside warm clothes vendors is doing brisk business in the town and other adjacent areas.

Though low-income group people living in the Teesta river basin areas are the worst sufferers and main buyers, used and second-hand warm clothes are being sold at around double rate this year than that of last year.

Usually, as people from low and fixed-income groups do not have the ability to buy new warm clothes, most of them throng to the roadside makeshift shops to buy used and second-hand warm clothes at a cheaper price.

But, the cold-hit poor people are compelled to buy second-hand warm clothes at a higher price than that of the previous year.

While talking, many cold-affected people in the town said sale of winter clothes has increased significantly at the roadside shops and different other markets of the town amid the biting cold sweeping over the region for the last few days.

However, people mostly belonging to low and fixed-income groups are crowding at the makeshift shops to buy sweaters, jackets, cardigans, woollen caps and mufflers to protect themselves from the biting cold.

Rickshaw puller Mumtaz Uddin of Char Kalmati village in Sadar upazila said, "I bought a used jacket for Tk 300 from a roadside vendor in the town on Saturday."

It was only Tk 150 to Tk 160 last year, he added.

Rubel Islam, a second-hand warm clothes' vendor at BDR Gate area in the town, said he managed to sale a number used clothes in the last one week as demand for second-hand warm clothes is much higher than the new ones.

According to the District Relief and Rehabilitation Office (DRRO), at total of 30,000 blankets have been allocated for the cold-hit destitute people in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat and 43,000 blankets for people in nine upazilas of Kurigram.