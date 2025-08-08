One year of interim govt: Rights violations persist amid weak law and order

Says Ain o Salish Kendra

The interim government, which assumed office this day last year following the July uprising, has failed to meet people's expectations, as Bangladesh continues to face human rights violations amid a deterioration of law and order, rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) said.

In a statement issued yesterday, it said that in August, the country witnessed a historic mass uprising, led by students opposing the quota system in government jobs and authoritarian repression.

"The uprising was rooted in demands for justice, human dignity and democratic rights. Opposing oppression, inequality and corruption, the students and citizens took to the streets, ultimately forcing a shift in the country's power structure," the statement read.

It further said this movement was not just a political transition, but marked the beginning of a new era defined by a renewed commitment to protecting human rights, freedom of expression and ensuring state accountability.

"Though upsetting, the truth is that the interim government that took office in the aftermath of the movement has failed to live up to the people's expectations.

"Arbitrary arrests continue along with custodial deaths and extrajudicial killings, which are reminiscent of the previous regime's repressive tactics. Meanwhile, the deterioration of law and order has left citizens increasingly anxious about their safety."

At the same time, the statement read, mob violence has surged alarmingly across the country. "Whether triggered by political provocation or social unrest, numerous deaths and injuries have resulted from such activities. The law enforcement agencies and other institutions concerned have failed to prevent or address these incidents, which has raised serious concerns about the state of human rights in the country."

ASK further said that another alarming aspect of the current situation is the growing vulnerability and insecurity of religious minorities.

"While the public hoped for an inclusive system that respected human rights, attacks, threats, and persecution against ethnic and religious minorities have only increased.

"Some have even faced organised attacks over allegations of blasphemy, accompanied by looting and threats to their lives. The absence of visible justice or punishment for perpetrators has deepened the sense of insecurity among minority communities."

Furthermore, it said, even the women who were at the forefront of the movement are now living in a state of insecurity.

Public incidents of assault, harassment, and humiliation of women have risen, while rape, sexual violence, and domestic abuse continue to dominate headlines, the statement read.

"Hate speech targeting women is on the rise, alongside intensified moral policing over their clothing and behaviour. This oppression is no longer limited to individual acts; it has taken the form of structural violence, severely restricting women's social, political, and economic empowerment."

The media has also been subjected to various forms of harassment, ASK noted, adding that hundreds of journalists have had their press accreditation cards revoked, been dismissed through strategic planning, faced false allegations, legal harassment, arrests, and even attacks on their news offices.

"These developments have raised questions throughout the year about the true state of press freedom and freedom of expression."

Moreover, students' rights in educational institutions have been violated, it added. "Many students face unfair expulsions and revocation of their academic certificates, threatening their right to education, freedom of expression, and democratic values."

Amid these grim realities, one hopeful sign is Bangladesh's signing of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, ASK said.

"The formation of a commission to investigate enforced disappearances under previous governments is a significant step toward accountability and upholding international human rights standards. However, the government's failure to reform the National Human Rights Commission casts doubt on its commitment to protecting human rights."

ASK also welcomed the announcement of a tentative timeline for the next election by the chief adviser, calling it an important step toward restoring the democratic process. The organisation expressed hope that this would pave the way for a free, fair, impartial, and inclusive election.

The rights body strongly demanded that the government ensure the rule of law and due legal process, and establish an environment that respects human rights.

Among its other demands were effective action against arbitrary arrests, mob violence, and attacks on minorities; a zero-tolerance policy for violence against women; concrete steps to protect freedom of expression and media independence; safeguarding of constitutional rights to assembly and organisation; and full transparency and accountability in investigations of human rights violations.

"The state must now play an effective, responsible, and rights-friendly role to ensure the dream of change achieved through the people's blood and sacrifice does not fail," ASK said.