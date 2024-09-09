One worker dies, 8 in critical condition

A worker died yesterday hours after sustaining severe burn injuries in an explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.

Ahmed Ullah, 38, was declared dead around 1:00am while being transported to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery from Chattogram, said Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital.

The victim was one of eight workers sent to the hospital in Dhaka following the blast. The other workers are currently undergoing treatment, with several in critical condition.

Among the injured, Barkat Ullah suffered 60 percent burns, Anwar Hossain 25 percent, Al Amin 80 percent, Zahangir Alam 70 percent, Habib 45 percent, Abul Kashem 70 percent, and Khairul Islam 80 percent. Ahmed Ullah had sustained burns on 90 percent of his body, said Tariqul Islam.

"Of the remaining seven workers, five are in critical condition and are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Institute," said Nazmul Islam, a worker from the yard who accompanied the injured to Dhaka.

The explosion occurred at a shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda around 11:40am on Saturday, according to Mohammad Solaiman, superintendent of Industrial Police, Chattogram.

After the explosion, 12 workers were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

As the condition of eight deteriorated, they were shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital later in the afternoon, said authorities.

In response to the incident, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association yesterday issued a legal notice to halt operations at SN Corporation, the company operating the yard where the blast took place.

They also demanded a thorough investigation into the explosion and called for compensation for the deceased's family, as well as rehabilitation and treatment cost for the injured workers.