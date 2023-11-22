‘One-sided polls will worsen economic crisis’

Speakers tell webinar

The country's ongoing economic crisis is a consequence of the last two national elections being one-sided, turning the government into a hostage to local and international players that helped them stay in power, speakers told a webinar yesterday.

The government is likely to arrange another one-sided election, which may plunge the country into further crisis, they said in the webinar titled "Another One-sided Election and Possible Consequences," organised by Forum for Bangladesh Studies.

A one-sided election creates a legitimacy crisis, said Ali Riaz, distinguished professor at Politics and Government Department of Illinois State University.

"After such an election, the gap between rich and poor increases because some get unfair benefits. A government with no moral ground gives all unfair benefits, including money, power or institutions, to their supporters who demand them," he said, adding that such a government faces pressures both internally and internationally.

A one-sided election creates a legitimacy crisis. After such an election, the gap between rich and poor increases because some get unfair benefits. — Ali Riaz

Prof Riaz explained that the ongoing economic strains, including banking system problems, foreign debts, and poly-crisis, happened as the government engaged in sycophantic behaviour with those who helped them come to power without people's mandate.

"It happened in Cambodia and Belarus as well," he said.

Stressing that the crisis will deepen in the upcoming days, Prof Riaz said, "The ultimate result is economic collapse. If that happens, the public will have to pay for such a situation as they [the culprits] have Begumpara in Canada, second homes in Malaysia, investments in the Gulf, or homes in Singapore."

Beneficiaries want this government to stay in power in the name of stability, but they basically want a "status quo" for looting money, he added.

Stressing that the ongoing economic turmoil is the worst in the last 45 years for Bangladesh, researcher Zia Hassan said, "The country is now going through a polycrisis including three incidents at a time -- foreign debt, banking issues and currency devaluation."

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said since government curtailed the power of the EC through a law amendment, the EC no longer can cancel the election of an entire constituency in terms of irregularities but rather can cancel specific centres' voting.

If there is no option to choose, then what is the meaning of spending around Tk 1,600 crore in the name of holding an election? — Badiul Alam Majumdar

He mentioned that the EC had cancelled voting at some centres in Brahmanbaria-2 and Laxmipur-3 by-polls, but that decision had no impact on the results.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shujan, said, "People should have options to choose from. If there is no option, then what is the meaning of spending around Tk 1,600 crore in the name of holding an election?"

"It's possible to conduct a free and fair election by reshuffling some upper officials. But the first thing needed is the participation of BNP and other oppositions. Most leaders of these parties are in jail now," said Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary.