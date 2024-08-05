‘One-point demand’: Protesters call for ‘March to Dhaka’ today

Protesters by the hundreds swarm the Shahbagh intersection in the capital yesterday, where later a fierce clash broke out between them and ruling party supporters on the first day of the nationwide non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The anti-discrimination student movement has moved up the "March to Dhaka" programme from Tuesday to today to press for their one-point demand – the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

They called upon the students and people from across the country to join the march towards the capital.

Earlier around 2:00pm yesterday, the March to Dhaka was announced for tomorrow. However, as incidents of violence and deaths unfolded throughout the day, the protesters decided to move it forward.

They made the fresh announcement around 5:00pm through social media, and also rejected the nationwide curfew announced from 6:00pm last evening.

Three coordinators of the movement – Asif Mahmud, Sarjis Alam and Abu Baker Majumder – confirmed the developments to The Daily Star.

Addressing the protesters in the capital's Shahbagh at 3:00pm, Nahid Islam, a key organiser, said the Awami League activists were deployed on the roads to drive the country into a state of civil war.

"Our objectives, goals and destination are clear. Victory alone is our goal. We are still giving time. If the government continues to resort to violence, we want to let them know that we are looking at the Gono Bhaban.

"If my brothers are shot in the chest, if any of my sisters are injured, we will not sit idle. Form up a 'Protirodh Sangram Committee' [resistance struggle committee] in every neighbourhood, village, mohalla, and alley. Form up resistance wherever [we are] attacked."

He urged students to continue their sit-in at Shahbagh until the fall of the government.

Meanwhile, demonstrators marching with the bodies of victims were dispersed in Shahbagh last evening.

They visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:00pm yesterday. From there, they marched towards the Shaheed Minar with the bodies of four people killed in yesterday's violence.

After a brief protest there, they headed towards Shahbagh through Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre.

They chanted slogans: "Amar Bhai Morlo Keno, Sheikh Hasina Jobab Chai [Why did my brother die? Sheikh Hasina I want an answer]", "Lorai, Lorai, Lorai Chai, Lorai Kore Bachte Chai [Fight, fight, fight; we want to fight; we want to fight and live]", and "Dofa Ek Dabi Ek, Sheikh Hasinar Padatyag [One point, one demand, Sheikh Hasina's resignation]".

While crossing the Shahbagh Police Station, some protesters started throwing brickbats at it.

In retaliation, police lobbed stun grenades and teargas shells, dispersing the demonstrators. Three of the bodies were left on the street.

Among the four bodies, two have been identified -- Abdullah Siddique, 23, a student of Habibullah Bahar Degree College and Touhidul.

The Daily Star could not independently verify where the bodies were later taken.

Four police officials, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured in the incident, our staff correspondent reported from the spot.

A few minutes later, police took control of Shabagh and the DU campus.

No protesters were found in Shahbagh, and police were seen positioned at every intersection on the campus when this report was filed at 8:00pm.