Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Aug 25, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:10 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

One more dies of dengue; 430 get hospitalised

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 115 this year.

During the period, 430 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 28,632 this year, according to the DGHS.

The death has been reported in Chattogram.

Currently, 1,281 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

