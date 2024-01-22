One more dies of dengue

Bangladesh
Another dengue patient died while 32 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to 14 and 853 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 148 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 691 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.

