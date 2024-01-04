One more dies of dengue

The dengue death toll rose to two this year as the country witnessed one more death in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 70 new infections were reported during this period, taking the number of cases this year to 215.

At least 561 dengue patients are still under treatment at different hospitals across the country, 259 of whom are from Dhaka. Meanwhile, 379 patients, including 114 from Dhaka, have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue deaths while 3,21,179 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported.

In 2023, dengue fatalities saw 970 female and 735 male victims, while in terms of cases, 60 percent were male and 40 percent female. The 36 to 40 age group accounted for 10 percent of the total deaths whereas the 21 to 25 age group led with 14 percent of the reported cases.

Notably, Mugda Medical College and Hospital topped the list with 13,505 cases, while Dhaka Medical College Hospital reported the highest number of deaths -- 253.

One of the main reasons behind dengue deaths this year was second-time infection, while other reasons include late hospitalisation and comorbidity, according to the recent findings of the death review committee of the DGHS.

Experts identified changing patterns of the dengue virus, false results in testing kits, and the presence of serotypes DEN-2 and DEN-3 among other reasons for the staggering number of deaths last year.