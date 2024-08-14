One more dies of bullet wounds

Shah Alam, a 40-year-old garment worker, who was shot after law enforcers opened fire on anti-government protesters on July 19 has died while undergoing treatment.

He passed away around 3:00am on Monday in the ICU of the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital's police camp.

The body was handed over to his family without an autopsy.

Shah Alam, originally from Anantapur village in Homna upazila, Cumilla, lived in a rented house on Wapda Road, Rampura, with his wife, Shipli Akhter, and their three children. His father's name is Renu Mia.

According to his younger brother, Abu Taher, Alam was shot on July 19 while returning home from work when law enforcers fired at protesters.

The bullet pierced his chest, damaging his lung, and he was admitted to DMCH in critical condition.

Alam worked as a mechanic, he added. He was the only earning member of the family.

His eldest child is a teenager in class 9, and the other two are still in school.