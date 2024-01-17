One more die of dengue

One more dengue patient died while 30 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths and cases this year rose to eight and 733 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 196 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 92 of them in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 529 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.