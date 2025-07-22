One more Covid death, 364 new dengue cases

One person died of Covid-19 in the 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, while three new infections were recorded during the same period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths this year to 28. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the overall death toll stands at 29,527.

Meanwhile, 364 new dengue cases were reported in the same 24-hour period.

So far this year, dengue has caused 62 deaths and infected 17,582 people across the country.