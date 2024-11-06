Up to one million register for online tax filing: NBR

Nearly one million taxpayers have registered for the online income tax return system, utilising the e-return option on the National Board of Revenue (NBR) portal (etaxnbr.gov.bd).

The NBR reported on Tuesday that over 200,000 taxpayers have already filed their returns through the platform. To facilitate a smoother, hassle-free filing experience, the NBR is encouraging all taxpayers to use this digital system.

For the 2024-2025 tax year, the online filing platform offers various payment options, including internet banking, debit or credit card payments, and mobile banking. Taxpayers can download and print filed returns, receipts, and certificates directly from the portal.

A call center at the number 09643717171 is also available during office hours, providing immediate assistance with any e-return queries. Additionally, the NBR has trained two IT representatives from each ministry and department to assist government employees with the e-return process.

To further enhance convenience, taxpayers can report issues via email through the eTax Service option on the portal. Video tutorials are available on the NBR website, YouTube, and Facebook.

A new requirement for e-return registration is the use of a biometrically registered SIM linked to the taxpayer's national ID. Those needing verification can dial *16001# or obtain a registered SIM for registration.

Special provisions have been enacted, making e-return filing mandatory for government employees under certain income tax circles in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj City Corporations, as well as for employees in scheduled banks, telecom service providers, and multinational companies.

In a bid to improve user experience, the NBR has also introduced several updates to the portal, including enhancements to the registration process.