One lakh and counting

Dengue cases in Dhaka this year crossed one lakh on November 3, ticking off another grim landmark.

To put things in perspective, there were 51,810 dengue cases in the capital in 2019, 23,617 in 2021, and 39,220 in 2022. The total number of dengue cases in Dhaka in all these three years combined was 1,14,647 whereas, until yesterday, the total number of cases in the capital this year alone stands at 1,00,717.

Meanwhile, Dhaka saw 826 dengue related deaths this year.

There is no official record of dengue cases and deaths for 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to DGHS data, currently 1,837 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital.

However, DGHS compiles dengue data based on hospital admissions.

Many people come to the capital's hospitals from outside due to a lack of medical facilities elsewhere, and in the process, get counted as patients from Dhaka. Meaning, if someone from Barishal takes admission at a Dhaka hospital, they will be counted as a dengue patient from the capital.

Director of Mugda General Hospital Md Niyatuzzaman and director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Khalilur Rahman echoed the same.

However, both these experts have said this doesn't mean dengue is not a threat in the capital, as the mosquito-borne disease is still mostly prevalent in Dhaka.

They advised the government to start destroying Aedes breeding sources immediately to control dengue next year.

Meanwhile, at least 13 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday.

At least 1,638 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the DGHS.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,393 lives this year and nearly 2,77,801 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

The daily dengue bulletin from the DGHS is based on data from only 57 public and private hospitals in Dhaka and 81 district- and division-level hospitals.

But as many as 16,000 public and private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country are providing dengue care, meaning the actual number of cases and deaths might be higher than what is being reported.

Dengue is a reportable disease in other countries, meaning data on every single dengue patient must be recorded, according to Manjur A Chowdhury, a former president of Zoological Society of Bangladesh.