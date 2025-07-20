One killed, twenty injured in Rangpur LPG station blast

An explosion at an LPG station in Rangpur city's CO Bazar area yesterday has left one dead and at least 20 others injured, including four technicians who were working on the gas tank at the time.

The explosion occurred around 12:00pm at LPG Auto Gas and Conversion Centre, one of the busiest gas stations in the area.

The blast also destroyed at least 20 vehicles and caused extensive damage to nearby homes and shops, confirmed Deputy Director of Rangpur Fire Service Badsha Masud Alam.

The injured were rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Selim Reza Shohag, an engineer who was repairing the tank when the explosion took place. He was critically injured and was declared dead later at the hospital.

Witnesses and officials said a leak had been detected in the station's main storage tank about a week ago, prompting the closure of the facility pending repairs.

Yesterday, technicians began working on the tank, but around noon, the accumulated pressurised gas inside the chamber caused an explosion.

Mahir Uddin, an eyewitness who was nearby at the time, said, "The explosion was deafening. I was stunned for a while. The station and nearby buildings were heavily damaged. One person died on the spot while several others were seriously injured. It was horrifying."

Following the explosion, four units of Rangpur Fire Service rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

Authorities halted traffic in the area and asked residents and bystanders to move to a safe distance.

The area was cordoned off by police and army personnel.

"There had been long-standing negligence in the station's gas storage system," the fire service official said. "Lack of proper maintenance likely led to this tragic incident."

Senior Warrant Officer of the Rangpur Army Camp, Sobahan Molla, said, "The army has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause. If there is evidence of negligence, the responsible authorities must be held accountable."