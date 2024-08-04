Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 4, 2024 09:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 4, 2024 09:39 PM

Bangladesh

One killed in clash between protesters, AL men in Cox’s Bazar

cox's bazar map

One died and 10 others were injured in a clash between protesters and ruling Awami League men in Cox's Bazar town this afternoon.

Ashiqur Rahman, resident medical officer at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, confirmed the death to our correspondent.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

At least 10 injured are receiving treatment at the hospital, he added.

Witnesses said a group of ruling party men including Awami League activists clashed with protesters Ghungachhtala around 6:00pm.

Locals said over 100 rounds of bullets were fired during the clashes.

