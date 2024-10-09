One killed, 2 hurt in road accident

An easy-bike driver died and two of his passengers sustained injuries in a road accident in Dinajpur town yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Md Fakhrul Islam, 55, of Nishchintapur village under Dinajpur Sadar upazila, while the injured were Saidur Rahman, 30, and Md Belal Hossain, 30.

The accident happened in Kashipur when a speeding Dinajpur-bound bus from Dhaka hit the easybike, killing Fakhrul on the spot, said Dinajpur Sadar Police Station OC Farid Hossain.

Locals took them to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, he added.