One held for stealing 3 licensed firearms

Police yesterday arrested a man with three licensed firearms and 42 bullets he allegedly stole from a retired government official's house at Arambagh in Patuakhali.

Moniruzzaman Munna, 44, who is a carpenter by profession, was held at the town's Arambagh, said Superintendent of Police Saidul Islam during a press briefing at his office in Patuakhali.

A foreign pistol, a single-barrel shotgun, a revolver, and 42 rounds of bullets were seized from his possession, said the SP.

Munna entered the house of one of his neighbours, who is a retired customs officer, by cutting grilles and breaking open the door on November 20, said the police official.

At that time, there was nobody at home as the householder went to Dhaka with his wife for treatment. Some other valuables were also stolen from the house.

A Patuakhali court sent arrested Munna to jail yesterday afternoon.

The arrest was made after the former customs officer Kabir Uddin filed a case with Patuakhali Police Station.