One generation to next, Humayun Ahmed lives on

Even more than a decade after his death, Humayun Ahmed is still at the top of the readers’ list, such is his enduring popularity. From novels and autobiographies to travelogues, all his titles are still selling well at this year’s Boi Mela. Photo: Prabir Das

What makes a writer truly live on?

Eleven years, six months, and eighteen days. This is roughly the time which has passed since the literary world mourned the loss of the icon that is Humayun Ahmed.

The last time Humayun visited Amar Ekushey Boi Mela was in 2011. In 2012, as that year's fair was going on, he was in New York for cancer treatment, before passing away later in July.

But even a decade after his death, the writer is still at the top of the readers' list. He is well alive in the hearts of his fans through eternal characters like "Misir Ali", "Himu" and "Shuvra".

As usual, flocks of young bookworms are thronging the stalls selling books of or on Humayun at this year's book fair to explore the captivating world he created through words.

This newspaper yesterday came across at least a few dozen readers, young and old, who came to the fair from across the city for the sole purpose of buying his books.

One of them is Sarah Rahman. She said, "He paints pictures with words. His characters feel like neighbours, friends and families. When I revisit his stories, it's like coming back home.".

During the visit, numerous stalls and pavilions displayed large portraits of the late author, suggesting his mammoth popularity among readers. Most of Humayun's published works are from Anya Prakash, who has over a hundred of his books. "Josna and Janani'r Golpo", "Badsha Namdar", "Madhyahna", and "Matal Hawa" are best-sellers from Anya Prakash.

Touhidul Islam, in charge of the publication house, said, "It feels Humayun is still alive through his iconic works."

In addition, Kakoli Prakashoni also has 40 books by the writer, while some more are published by Samay, Anupam, Pearl Publishing and Abosar Prakashani.

Humayun's stories endure, passed down through generations like cherished heirlooms, they said.

Tousif, a reader, was buying books for his younger brother. "His writing shaped my childhood, now I'm passing it on," he said.

Rehana Khatun, a school teacher from Manikganj, said, "I saw many of my students loving Humayun Ahmed's books in the early days of my career. The scenario is still the same."

Ayesha Ayman, a fourth-year student at a private University, said, "I remember reading 'Shonkhonil Karagar' as a teenager." Her eyes twinkled with nostalgia.

"I was deeply moved by it. The characters stayed with me till this day. His stories have a way of capturing the essence of life, both its joys and sorrows," she added.

Manager of Abosar Prakashani Masud Rana said, "Currently we have around 50 books by Humayun Ahmed. Whatever you say, he is the number one. He's still the best seller till now."

Publisher of Annesha Prokashon Shahadat Hossain echoed him.