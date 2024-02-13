One dies of Covid

Bangladesh reported one Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday. The death was reported from a government hospital in the Dhaka division.

So far, the Directorate General of Health Services has reported seven Covid-related deaths this year.

According to DGHS, 68 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of confirmed cases is now 20,47,620, while the infection rate now stands at 5.30 percent.

DGHS data shows the number of fatalities currently stands at 29,484, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rates from the beginning of this year, the government decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again. In a press release, DGHS said the new type of Covid-19 JN.1 infection has increased in several countries.