Bangladesh reported one Covid-19 death in the 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

So far, the Directorate General of Health Services has reported six Covid-related deaths this year.

The number of Covid deaths now stands at 29,483, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent. According to DGHS, 34 new cases have been reported in the 24-hour period. The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent.