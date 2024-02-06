Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

One dies, 11 get hospitalised

Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM

One more dengue patient died while 11 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths now stands at 16 while total number of cases rose to 1,137, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 104 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 1,012 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

push notification