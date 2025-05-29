One dead as tidal surge floods parts of Cox’s Bazar

Sea water overflows embankments in Maheshkhali, Kutubdia

Several low-lying areas of Maheshkhali and Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar were flooded due to a rising tide triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

One person died in Maheshkhali after reportedly drowning in the high tide. The deceased was identified as Danu Mia, 42, who, according to his family, suffered from epilepsy.

The incident occurred around 1:00pm today in the Ghoti Bhang area under Kutubjom union.

Maheshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hedayet Ullah confirmed the death.

Locals said sea water entered residential areas due to the tidal surge. Danu Mia lost consciousness in the water while returning home from a local shop. He was rescued and taken to Maheshkhali Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Heavy rainfall has been continuing in Cox's Bazar for two days due to the deep depression.

Assistant Meteorologist Abdul Hannan said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today (Thursday) and tomorrow, followed by light to moderate rain for another one to two days."

As of 12:00pm today, Cox's Bazar recorded 92 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours, he added.

Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board Md Nurul Islam said sea water is overflowing at four points in Kutubdia, two in Maheshkhali and three in Bharuakhali, leaving many people stranded. Parts of the Marine Drive road are also at risk due to strong tidal currents.