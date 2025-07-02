One dead, 2 missing as boat capsizes

A student died and two others went missing as a boat carrying nine students capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj yesterday morning.

The incident took place at around 9:30am when the students of Birui Dakhil Madrasa were going to attend their class on a boat. The three drowned as their boat ran aground near Dutta's Bazar area, while six other students managed to swim ashore.

The body of Shapla Akhtar, 14, was later recovered from the river at around 12:00noon by a diving team of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Kishoreganj, while Abir Hossain, 7, and Md Zubayer, 6, remained missing. All of them hailed from Char Algi village under the upazila.

Md Billal Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Pakundia, also confirmed incident.

"Divers are working to rescue the two missing students," said Kishoreganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mofazzal Hossain, deputy assistant director of Kishoreganj fire service.