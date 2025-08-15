One arrested, ‘top-listed criminal’ killed in separate army drives in Khagrachhari: ISPR

ISPR disclosed the updates in a statement

A local criminal was arrested and an alleged top-listed criminal was killed during two separate drive conducted by the army in Khagrachhari today.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed the updates in a statement today.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from Sindukchhari Zone launched a special drive in the Garitana area of Manikchhari upazila around 6:00am and detained local resident Ismail Hossain with two locally made guns and five cartridges, said the ISPR.

Based on his information, another raid was carried out in the Shantinagar area to capture top criminal Kongchai Marma.

"Sensing the presence of security forces, Kongchai fired a shot from the roof of a three-storey building and, finding no way to escape, jumped off the roof," reads ISPR statement.

He was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The ISPR said it was presumed he died from the fall.

From the scene, troops recovered a 9mm pistol, five locally made guns, 21 cartridges, and 18 bullets for the pistol.

Kongchai, the release added, had long been spreading fear in Khagrachhari through various criminal activities and faced multiple abduction allegations.

His body has been sent for autopsy.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, said ISPR, adding such drives against criminal will continue.