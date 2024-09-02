One arrested over attack on DMCH doctors

Police have arrested an accused of a case filed with Shahbagh Police Station on charge of attacking doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A team of Shahbagh Police Station and Gaibandha District Police arrested Sanjay Pal Joy from Gaibandha Sadar upazila this morning, Mosharrar Hossain, superintendent of police of the district, told The Daily Star.

He is being taken to Dhaka, the SP said.

Joy is one of the four named accused in a case filed by DMCH office assistant Amir Hossain yesterday.

Earlier, four people involved in the attack were detained and handed over to army personnel, said Bachu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

The trouble began Saturday night when Ahsanul Islam Dipto, a 24-year-old civil engineering student at the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), died from road crash injuries.

A doctor at DMCH was assaulted by some students who accused physicians of being negligent.

The same night, a group of people attacked an injured person inside DMCH after a clash between two groups in the Khilgaon-Sepahibagh area.

In response, DMCH doctors issued a 24-hour ultimatum for identifying and punishing the attackers. They threatened a complete shutdown of the hospital if their demands were not met.

Yesterday, the physicians went on strike at key public hospitals in the capital and in some districts, causing numerous patients to suffer.

Emergency services at DMCH resumed around 7:30pm yesterday after Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said the attackers would be arrested within two days and brought to justice. She also assured the doctors of taking measures for workplace safety.