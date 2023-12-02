Once a vibrant palace, now in ruins

The 150-year-old Panchkari Zamindar Bari has turned into a shabby place due to lack of maintenance and renovation as its current owners are unable to properly maintain it because of financial crisis. Photo: Star

What were once walls with intricate terracotta motifs are now covered with mosses and weeds, a temple and a guesthouse located nearby were partially damaged -- this was what this correspondent saw when he visited the 150-year-old Panchkari Zamindar (landlord) Bari (palace).

The palace, located in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila, has turned into a shabby place due to a lack of maintenance and renovation as its current owners are unable to properly maintain these assets because of financial crisis.

Zamindar Aparna Charan Roy Chowdhury began construction of the palace between 1870 and 1880 during the British reign.

After his death, his son Panchkari Roy Chowdhury completed the construction.

The grand structures of the palace, on 1.5 acres of land in Chikandandi union under the upazila, consist of many compounds including a two-storey building with six bed rooms, a kitchen, and a drawing room, a horse stable, two ponds with bathing space, a Durga temple, and a separate guesthouse.

Locals demanded the palace to be declared as an archaeological asset, and preserved accordingly.

"It's a fascinating specimen of colonial era architecture. The authorities concerned should take an initiative to protect it," said Mohammed Iqbal, a local physician.

Currently, the third generations of the Zamindar are living in the palace.

"Our assets were gradually lost to some local influentials after the feudal system was abolished by the government following partition in 1947," said Aungshuman Roy Chowdhury, 55, an heir of Panchkari Roy Chowdhury.

"We started a legal battle to regain our properties. The palace has gradually become uninhabitable. We are unable to renovate and maintain it properly as we are facing financial constraints after spending money on lawsuits," he said.

"We will never sell this property as it's our identity," he added.

Any ancient (minimum 100 years old) product of human civilisation, illustrative of architecture, warfare, politics, or culture, can be called a piece of antiquity under the Antiquities Act, 1968, (amended in 1986).

According to the law, the government can declare any antiquity as protected. Besides, if the government fears that any protected historical site is in danger of being destroyed, it can acquire the land of the site.

The Department of Archaeology, however, is still in the dark about this palace.

"We have a plan to conduct a fresh survey in Chattogram to find new antiquity sites," said AKM Saifur Rahman, regional director of DoA in Chattogram.

"We will take initiative to protect this structure if it meets the conditions of the Antiquities Act," he added.