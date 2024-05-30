Oman to open visas for Bangladeshis in 12 categories

The government of Oman announced granting visas to Bangladeshi nationals in 12 categories, including family visas, Times of Oman reported quoting Sirajul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Social Club Oman.

The other categories include family visas, visit visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, doctors' visas, engineers' visas, nurses' visas, teachers' visas, accountants' visas, investors' visas, and all types of official visas, according to the report published yeterday.

Bangladeshi nationals' arrivals in Oman dropped by over 50 percent since Oman banned the issuance of visas for them across all categories on October 31, 2023.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) halted the issuance of visas for citizens of Bangladesh in all categories via a circular that was released on October 31.

Soon after the visa ban, the Bangladesh embassy in Muscat issued a statement, saying that it would be "temporary in nature".