Old order risks stalling hard-won democratic gains

Warn scholars at Bengal Delta Conference

As Bangladesh aspires to a paradigm shift in governance after the July uprising, scholars from home and abroad yesterday warned that concentration of power, growing inequality, and the use of religion for political gains could undermine progress.

Speakers at the inaugural session of the Bengal Delta Conference 2025 said people remain disappointed as the power structure has not shifted significantly over the past year.

They cautioned that citizens will not accept such structures in the future, as they fail to deliver on people's aspirations.

The Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA) organised the conference titled, "Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Rethinking Politics, Economy and Geopolitical Strategy", at the Hotel InterContinental.

Prof Mushtaq Khan, economics professor at SOAS University of London, said the Hasina regime's development model was based on extreme centralisation, where a handful of people decided everything. "Infrastructures were built on massive theft, with double or triple the real cost, leaving the country with unsustainable debt," he said.

Such a model, he argued, cannot survive as it fails to create jobs, improve health and education, or meet the aspirations of millions.

He said both ruling and opposition politicians in Bangladesh must realise that people would not accept a return to the old settlement.

"The idea that we can return to the old politics after elections, with a few corrupt parties competing for spoils every five years, is also not feasible," Mushtaq said.

"This isn't just about constitutional tweaks. It's about where parties get their money, who they are accountable to, and how power is organised."

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain also said the political culture has to change. "The intention cannot simply be about going to power, but about building the country, institutions, education, and opportunities for the young."

He said the young generation, which brought about change in July 2024, will not allow politics to return to the conditions of 1974 or 1991.

"They may not succeed right away because politics is still in the hands of our generation, who are clinging to it. But they will not be there for long," he said.

"The young will make mistakes. They will gain experience, maybe the hard way, but they will gain it, and we will see changes."

Siddharth Varadarajan, founder-editor of The Wire and member of the Indian Council of World Affairs, stressed the need for empowerment, accountability, resilient institutions and a more equitable framework that ensures institutions are not hijacked or undermined.

He warned that economic inequality, rooted in concentrated wealth, breeds dysfunctional politics that overwhelm even strong institutions.

Siddharth also urged vigilance against the use of religion in politics. "I have seen countries destroy themselves because of politicians pursuing exclusivist agendas. Yugoslavia, once home to many languages and religions, was destroyed when chauvinist politicians played one group against another."

Citing India, he said religious polarisation has damaged the social fabric and undermined economic potential. "India has become a cautionary example. We must tell the world: for heaven's sake, do not allow religion and sectarianism to polarise and divide."

Prof Maszlee bin Malik, chairman of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies, warned that when 10.6 percent of the youth are unemployed and civil society is sidelined, the country risks trading short-term calm for long-term fragility.

"Elite capture erodes trust. Political alienation fuels unrest. Hence, Bangladesh must rebuild its democratic infrastructure not with rhetoric but with decisive action," he said.

He recommended credible electoral reforms, including digital voter verification and independent election monitoring, and proposed a permanent national dialogue framework to institutionalise negotiations among government, opposition, civil society, and the youth.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan said the conference was an opportunity to develop the delta perspective as a window for understanding this region, its people, communities, experiences, as well as physical and agroecological features.

The July uprising has given this perspective a special significance, he said. "People have made the ultimate sacrifices, paving the way for a new episode, even a new epoch for our country."

Dr Dipak Gyawali of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology argued that democracy -- the imported Westminster model -- itself needs rethinking in South Asia. "The question is: are we talking about democracy, or good governance?"

According to Gyawali, good governance requires four things: it must deliver on people's aspirations, be accountable, respond quickly to crises and it must provide stability so the people of all ethnicities and faiths can go about their work.

He said South Asia may need to go back to history and see what worked and what didn't, and borrow ideas wisely for today. "Asking the right questions is the first step. By working together as South Asians, we can eventually find the answers."

Indian foreign policy expert Sreeradha Datta, professor of international affairs at OP Jindal Global University, also emphasised cooperation among South Asian nations.

She said Bangladesh and India need to have honest and frank conversation with focus on specific issues concerning their national interests, moving beyond historical baggage.

It was important to keep the Liberation War as a base to the present times and look at the lessons of history -- that is to trust each other, because "trust deficit" is "a double-edged sword and works both ways", she said.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said political parties -- the practitioners of democracy -- use democracy to go to power, but the moment they win an election, they start subverting democracy. "That, unfortunately, is the history of Bangladesh," he said.

On the current realities, he warned, "No matter how good a democratic structure you bring, if the practitioners of democracy don't believe in democracy, it will fail."

Urging the youth, he said, "You may have the energy, the spirit, and the dream, but you do not have the experience. It is in the combination of energy, spirit, and experience that our future lies."