Old Dhaka traders say running business in constant fear, issue 7-day ultimatium

Traders have also issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a businessman in Chawkbazar. Photo: Star

Traders in Old Dhaka have said they are running their businesses in constant fear after panic had gripped the area following the brutal murder of a fellow trader in the Mitford area.

They demanded effective action from law enforcement to ensure security of the traders as well as the people living in the old town areas.

Traders have also issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a businessman in Chawkbazar, warning of strict protests if their demand is not met.

They made the ultimatum during a press conference held at their office at the Moulvibazar Business Association in Old Dhaka.

Jafor Ahmed, general secretary of the Chattogram Traders' Welfare Association in Dhaka, said, "We are conducting our business in constant fear. The way Sohag was killed in broad daylight has shocked all of us."

"Our trust on the police is fading away. We are demanding the immediate deployment of an army camp in the area," he said.

"If those involved in the murder are not arrested within seven days, we will be compelled to take to the streets," Jafor said.

On July 9, trader Sohag was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Syed Md Bashir Uddin, president of the Moulvibazar Business Association, said, "Traders in Old Dhaka contribute significantly to national revenue, yet our safety is not ensured."

"The administration is failing to protect us. We must now ensure our own protection. We urge the authorities to allow each shop to keep sticks for self-defense. Otherwise, just like Sohag, anyone could be killed next," he said.

He also called on traders to unite and form resistance against extortionists.

Their other demands include ensuring justice for Sohag's murder through a proper and fair investigation; eliminate juvenile gangs, extortion, drugs, and crime from Old Dhaka's commercial areas.

The traders said they had hoped for a safer and more disciplined business environment after the the political shift on August 5 last year though a mass uprising.

But the reality has become alarming again, with rising extortion, drug abuse, and violence, they said.

They called on the government to take immediate action to ensure a business-friendly environment in Old Dhaka.