Old Dhaka matters

Speakers call for structural reforms, preserving heritage sites

Speakers at a public lecture titled “Dhaka Outlook”, organised by The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre yesterday. Photo: Star

If Old Dhaka is declared a recreational zone and maintained properly, it can become a significant asset for the country's tourism industry, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

They also urged the government and relevant authorities to take immediate steps to preserve heritage sites in the capital.

They made the remarks at a public lecture titled "Dhaka Outlook", organised by The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre.

Highlighting the potential of Old Dhaka as a major tourist attraction, architect Taimur Islam, CEO of Urban Study Group and convener of Save Puran Dhaka Campaign, demanded structural reforms within the responsible authorities to ensure effective preservation.

"With the formation of a new government following a mass uprising, we have high expectations for saving Dhaka," he said.

Taimur said while the city has seen gradual migration and expansion over the last 30 to 40 years, the growth of its infrastructure has not kept pace with the population increase.

"Issues like traffic and pollution have unfortunately become Dhaka's identity. However, it hasn't truly developed into a functional metropolis. People are increasingly considering alternative cities," he added.

"We even faced cases and physical assaults while campaigning to save heritage sites. The then governments never understood how invaluable this city's tourism would be, if they took care of it properly," he also said.

Talking about media's evolution, filmmaker Ashfaque Nipun said, "The media landscape is overwhelmingly Dhaka-centric. It seems, if someone wants to make a mark in the media, there's no alternative but to be in Dhaka. Most of the content focuses on stories from Dhaka, which limits the media's representation of the entire country."

He also talked about the oversaturation in the entertainment industry, saying that Bangladesh does not need 40 television channels, given the shortage of quality producers.

"This has created a chaotic media landscape, resulting in only a few quality productions," he added.

Ashfaque further said a certain kind of religious fundamentalism is on the rise recently.

"We must fight any form of fundamentalism through art and culture, meaning the traditions and customs that define our way of life," he stressed.

"While laws can temporarily suppress fundamentalism, for a lasting solution and to build a humane society, art and culture must be brought into this space," he added.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, reminisced about his childhood experiences in different areas of Dhaka. "The tension and anxiety regarding religion or other issues citizens see in Dhaka today are quite similar to what I saw in my young age," he said.

"While Dhaka has changed, walking through its streets still feels like a journey back in time. To me, Dhaka is still like a fairytale city," Shafiqul added.

The Daily Star organised the lecture to spotlight the evolution of Dhaka's landscape, culture, cinema, and governance. Around 50 young registered participants attended the session.