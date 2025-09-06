Old bricks for new monastery

Contractor uses bricks from abandoned school building in construction project, allege locals

In the Galengya union of Ruma upazila, Bandarban, allegations have emerged that bricks from an abandoned government primary school are being used in the construction of a new Buddhist monastery.

Locals claim the contractor reused old bricks from the school instead of bringing new ones for the project, which is funded by the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board.

During an on-site visit, it was observed that the walls of the Yathuramu Para Government Primary School building had been completely dismantled. Bricks from the demolished walls were stacked near the under-construction monastery, with only a few skeletal pillars remaining.

Many of the bricks still bore marks of cement and sand from their previous use, and broken bricks had been mixed into concrete, which was also visible at the site.

Principal U Pandit Thero (Bhante) of the monastery said, "The old monastery was in a very fragile state and could have collapsed at any moment, so rebuilding it was necessary. However, I saw that the contractor and workers used bricks from the old school building."

Local resident Aungsainu Marma said, "Contractor Kamal Pasha didn't bring a single new brick. All the bricks came from the dismantled school. Initially, they even used sand from the Sangu River, but after our objections, they brought some sand from Bandarban."

Mohammad Mohsin Chowdhury, assistant engineer of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board in Ruma, said, "We visited the site early in the construction phase and stopped the work. We instructed the contractor to bring new bricks. Later, I heard that new bricks were transported by boat. However, I am not aware if permission was obtained from the education department to demolish the school building."

He said the project was approved in the 2023-24 fiscal year at a cost of Tk 40 lakh. The new monastery is a two-storey building with a concrete ground floor and a tin-shed upper floor.

Executive Engineer Mohammad Yasir Arafat of the development board's Bandarban office said if the allegations are found to be true after an on-site inspection, appropriate action will be taken against the contractor.

Contacted, District Primary Education Officer Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain Khan said his office had no prior information about the demolition of Yathuramu Para Government Primary School. After seeing photos of the site, he instructed the upazila education officer to conduct an urgent investigation and submit a report.

Asked, contractor Kamal Pasha said, "Although villagers suggested using bricks from the abandoned school building, I did not use them. Since trucks could not reach the site due to the road conditions, I transported materials like concrete with great difficulty by boat through Bolipara."

When informed that old bricks and brick chips were found piled near the monastery, he abruptly hung up the phone. Further attempts to contact him went unanswered.