Oikya Parishad urges UN to probe ‘communal violence’

Leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad have termed the "communal violence" targeting indigenous and religious minority communities in the hills and plain lands "crimes against humanity".

They called upon the United Nations to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the incidents following August 5.

In protests organised nationwide yesterday, they demanded the withdrawal of false cases against their leaders, including General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and other minority leaders.

They also called for the implementation of an eight-point demand, including bringing those responsible for all communal violence, including the incidents after August 5, to justice.

The central programme was held in front of Jatiya Press Club. Speakers included the council's two presidents, Prof Neem Chandra Bhowmik, and Nirmol Rozario, Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath, Presidium Member Ranjan Karmakar, and Bangladesh Buddhist Federation General Secretary Bhikkhu Sunanda Priyo, among others.

"Between August 4 and August 20 this year, 2,010 incidents of violence against minorities occurred across the country," said Nirmol Rozario.

Addressing the interim government, he said, "Do whatever necessary to establish peace. If you cannot fulfill your responsibilities properly, you have no right to hold the power."