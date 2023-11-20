Oikya Parishad calls on EC to ensure security of minorities during polls

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad today demanded that the safety of religious-ethnic minorities before and after the elections be ensured.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Parishad, said this at a press conference held in Jatiya Press Club today.

"The majority of the minority communities in the country are anticipating a fair and impartial election. A democratic government is essential because the ongoing struggle for human rights will not succeed without it. However, concerns about abuse against minority communities also linger among us. The Election Commission (EC) and the election-time government have to take appropriate measures to protect minorities."

In a written statement, he said, "We want the religious and ethnic minority voters to feel secure when going to polling centres and for candidates not to face any obstacles in their candidacy."

He suggested creating a level playing field by establishing an unbiased environment, and ensuring equal opportunities for participation in election campaigns.

"The Election Commission should be strengthened for effective and institutionalised control, with active involvement from the government, political parties, and relevant organisations in maintaining the proper conduct of elections."

He stressed upon the importance of refraining from using religion and sectarianism in election campaigns, and proposed that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members patrol sensitive areas from two days before election day and till 15 days after.

In response to a question, he said, "Awami League had made certain commitments in their election manifesto for the 11th National Parliament election, and there were plans for a grand rally of the oraganisation [Oikya Parishad] on November 17 to address the implementation of those promises. However, the assembly has not taken place yet. This decision to postpone the grand rally was made due to concerns about potential disruptions, such as hartals and blockades announced by various political parties in response to the election candidacy announcements two days prior."

Presidents of the organisation, Nim Chandra Bhowmik and Nirmal Rozario, also spoke in the press conference.

The 2024 parliamentary election will take place on January 7.