Offshore Exploration: Foreign firms showing huge interest

Says Nasrul Hamid

Petrobangla has invited 55 international gas and oil companies (IOCs) to participate in the tender for offshore exploration floated on Sunday.

The IOCs belong to the US, Russia, China, India, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

"Many companies showed interest to participate in the bid -- many have already bought the multi-client data from the company that conducted the study," said Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.

One of the prerequisites for participating in the tender is the purchase of 2D multi-client seismic data for the blocks they intend to bid for from the TGS-Schlumberger, which conducted the survey.

"We are getting a huge verbal response from the IOCs," said Nurul Alam, secretary of the energy division, at the press conference yesterday at Petrobangla Centre.

The names will be disclosed once the IOCs submit the bid documents, he added.

"The team has worked hard to prepare the PSC [production sharing contract] 2023 -- they have studied the neighbouring country's PSC and made it of international standard," Hamid said.

The new PSC has set the gas price at 10 percent of the Brent Crude price, meaning the price will be linked with the crude oil price in the international market.

"It will create interest among the oil companies," Hamid added.

Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker presented the lucrative points in the new PSC, saying the contracts will be signed with the interested companies for nine years.

"But we relaxed it this time. We divided the tenure into three phases -- the initial study phase will be four years, then the exploration phase of two years and another three years for subsequent exploration."

No duty will be taken from the IOCs for the import of machinery and equipment during all the phases, Nath said, adding that Petrobangla will bear the income tax liability of the companies as well.

At the press conference, the organisers evaded answering at least three questions related to geopolitical issues, provision of gas export and whether the country's interest will be hampered in making the PSC lucrative for IOCs.

"It will be a win-win situation for both Bangladesh and the IOCs," Nath said.

Bangladesh is a fast-growing economy, said Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's energy advisor. "Moody termed our economy as stable. All the situation is in our favour to get investors," he said.