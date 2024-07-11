Officials appointed through leaked PSC questions will face legal action: minister

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain today said legal action would be taken against any officials proven to have been appointed through leaked questions from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

He made the statement during a press briefing at the secretariat.

In response to questions from journalists, the minister addressed the issue of leaked PSC examination questions by former driver Abed Ali. He revealed the names of those who secured cadre service positions through the leaked questions.

When asked if the government would take action against those appointed through such means, the minister emphasised that the PSC, as a constitutional body, would handle the matter with due diligence.

"The PSC is a constitutional institution. They will act according to their own considerations. The PSC chairman has already stated that measures will be taken. Efforts are ongoing to verify the claims," he said.

The minister assured that the government is taking this issue very seriously, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) giving special focus to the investigation.

He affirmed that if specific names are identified, action will be taken against those officials in accordance with the law.

"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of fraud or deception as per our employment regulations. Proper procedures must be followed for employment. If there are any deviations from PSC rules, they will be addressed accordingly. We need to be patient and see what the investigation reveals," he added.

Minister Farhad also highlighted the importance of proving the allegations before taking any action.

He pointed out that the former PSC driver Abed Ali who made the confessions was seen supporting a certain political group.

"The driver making these claims was seen chanting slogans for another party. We need to determine whether he is speaking the truth or if he is part of a conspiracy against the government. The investigation is being conducted with meticulous attention to detail," the minister remarked.

He further suggested that the driver might be working as an instrument of a group aiming to tarnish the government's image.

"He appears to be working for a party that opposes the government and disrupts its developmental activities. His motives need to be thoroughly examined," the minister said.