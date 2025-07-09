Offenders now weaponising AI

Cyber Support for Women and Children reports 29 cases of cyber abuse in last 6 months

Cyber and gender-based violence in Bangladesh has seen a disturbing rise in the first half of 2025, with artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly being used to cause harm, according to a new report by the Cyber Support for Women and Children (CSWC) platform.

Between January and June, the CSWC recorded 29 incidents based on data compiled from media sources and human rights organisations.

The cases revealed a trend of technology-enabled abuse, including blackmail and sexual harassment through digitally recorded videos of rape incidents, AI-generated obscene images, and the unregulated online spread of private photos, videos, and personal information.

The report noted that the nature of these crimes is becoming more complex and layered, often involving multiple forms of abuse. It observed a rise in multi-dimensional cybercrimes that are difficult to track and address.

The CSWC -- a coalition of 14 rights organisations led by the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) -- found that 65 percent of the incidents occurred in March (9 cases) and April (10 cases).

Dhaka emerged as the most affected area, accounting for 13 of the total cases.

Women made up 76 percent of the victims, with underage girls accounting for 21 percent and men for 3 percent.

Students were the most affected group, representing 41.3 percent of victims, followed by homemakers at 20.7 percent. The professions of 27.5 percent of victims could not be identified.

Over 70 percent of the documented cases involved multiple layers of abuse -- ranging from rape and video recording to blackmail and the distribution of the content online.

Some incidents involved blackmail using explicit videos of children as young as eight and twelve.

The report also highlighted at least one case involving the use of artificial intelligence to create fake nude images, underscoring the growing misuse of emerging technologies.

"While AI has enormous potential, it is increasingly being used to violate personal safety, erode social norms, and cause deep psychological harm," the CSWC warned.

It emphasised that digital security is a fundamental right, not a privilege -- especially for women and children.

The platform called for urgent, coordinated action from the government, civil society, and technology companies to strengthen laws, ensure swift and exemplary punishment for perpetrators, protect victims' privacy, and increase public awareness.