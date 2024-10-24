Odisha, West Bengal: ‘Dana’ to make landfall tonight

May impact Bangladesh’s Sundarbans

The cyclonic storm 'Dana' is expected to make landfall in India's Odisha and West Bengal between Thursday night and Friday morning, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday.

"If the storm moves along the coast, it may make impact to the Sundarbans and south-western region of Bangladesh," said Md Omar Faruk, a meteorologist of BMD's Dhaka office. Rainfall is expected in different places across the country in the next two days, he added.

Meanwhile, maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal-3, said a special bulletin of BMD yesterday noon.

"All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately," it also read.

As of 12:00pm yesterday, the cyclone was located approximately 665 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 600 km west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 640 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 595 km south-southwest of Payra port, and was likely to move in west-northwest direction and intensify further, the bulletin added.

Wind speed near the cyclone's centre was recorded 62 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 88 kph.

The sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the government has taken necessary preparations to tackle cyclone "Dana", including forming medical teams, while volunteers for cyclone preparedness programme and Red Crescent have been put on standby, said disaster management and relief ministry in a media release yesterday.

Besides, upazila administrations have been directed to remain prepared for any cyclone-related situations, it added.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Patuakhali and Khulna have been preparing cyclone shelters and relief measures for those in vulnerable areas.

In Patuakhali, 829 cyclone shelters have been prepared to accommodate around 414,000 people, while Tk 13.37 lakh in cash, 800 tonnes of rice, and Tk 5 lakh each for livestock and baby food have been allocated, along with 1,000 packets of dry food, 50,000 water purification tablets, and 13,000 geo bags for emergency embankment repairs.

In Khulna, 433 cyclone shelters for around 300,000 people have been prepared, said Abdul Karim, district relief officer.

Khulna and neighbouring districts have been experiencing rainfall since yesterday morning, said Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist at Khulna Meteorological Office.