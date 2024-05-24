Nurjahan Murshid a pioneer of women’s rights

Speakers tell commemorative event

Nurjahan Murshid had played a pivotal role in women's awakening, politics, and organising the Liberation War, said speakers at a commemorative event on Wednesday.

"Uttarshuri: Nurjahan Sarwar Murshid Cultural Centre" organised the event titled "Murshidabad Onushongo and Women's Awakening in the 20th Century" marking the 99th birth anniversary of Nurjahan Murshid at the Bangla Academy.

Speakers recounted how Nurjahan moved to this region from Murshidabad of West Bengal after the partition, served as a headteacher in Barishal, joined Radio India, and taught at Viqarunnisa Noon School.

They also highlighted the emergence of a creative generation in the 1950s, which laid the foundation for the country's subsequent development.

Presenting the keynote speech, Hasibur Rahman, a regional history researcher from Murshidabad, discussed the significant impact of the women's awakening in the 20th century on the development of Bengal's society and state.

He recognised the groundbreaking initiatives led by Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain and other women leaders in promoting education among Muslim women, despite facing societal obstacles.

"During partition, influential people from Muslim society, including those from Murshidabad, moved to this country. Nurjahan Murshid was one of them. She completed her MA with first class from Calcutta University in 1945," he said.

"She perceived the people of this country as her own, and worked alongside them during communal riots, famines, and nation-building efforts," he added.

Professor Sonia Nishat Amin, former teacher and history researcher of Dhaka University, presided over the event, while Sharmeen Murshid, secretary general of the organising body, and also daughter of Nurjahan Murshid and Khan Sarwar Murshid, moderated it.

Muhammad Nurul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy, and Nazrul Islam, vice president of the Murshidabad History Study Centre, also spoke among others.