Numbers of navy, BGB camps to contact in case of sabotage, threats

Amid reports of ongoing violence and robberies across the country, Bangladesh Navy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today provided phone numbers that people can call in case of any sabotage activities, violence, or death threats.

In a press release today, the ISPR said in the current situation, members of the navy are deployed to provide overall security of public lives, and important government installations and to maintain the law-and-order situation.

People are requested to contact the nearest naval camp if they face any sabotage activities, looting, vandalism, violence, and death threats, the release reads.

In such cases, people were requested to refrain from misleading the navy by providing false information and rumours.

For assistance from the Navy Contingent, the ISPR requested to contact the following numbers:

Dhaka division

The Dhaka Naval Command Duty Officer: 01769-702865, Dhaka Naval Command Operation Room: 01769-702519, Dhaka Naval Command Staff Officer (Operations): 01769-702507, Dhaka Naval Command Chief Staff Officer: 01769-702504, Dhaka Cantonment Navy Duty Officer: 01769-702603, Shaheen Bagh, Eskaton Duty Officer: 01769-702690, Khilkhet Duty Officer: 01769-714303, Pagla (Narayanganj) Duty Officer: 01769-714331, 01769-726410.

Chattogram division

The Tigerpass: 01769-726316, Chittagong Port: 01769-726601, Karnafuli Tunnel: 01769-726731, Boat Club: 01769-726480, Love Lane: 01769-726267, Hatia: 01769-762079, Sandwip: 01769-722460, Maheshkhali: 01769-726281, St. Martin: 01769-724020.

Khulna and Barishal divisions

The Khulna Navy Operation Room: 01769-784140, Khulna Navy Duty Officer: 01769-781111, Barguna Navy Operation Room: 01769-781019, Barguna Navy Duty Officer: 01769-781018, Bhola Navy Operation Room: 01769-844000, Bhola Navy Duty Officer: 01769-796227, Mongla Navy Operation Room: 01783-401549, Mongla Navy Duty Officer: 01769-784553.

In a separate press release, the BGB requested people to call 01769-600555 and 01889-600555 for their assistance in preventing robbery or activities injurious to public safety in the capital.

Earlier yesterday, the ISPR provided numbers of army camps countrywide for the same reasons.