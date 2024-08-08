Numbers of army camps to contact

Bangladesh Army yesterday requested people to contact the nearest army camp if anyone faces any sabotage activities, violence and death threats.

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) issued a release in this regard.

It said the army remains deployed to ensure safety of public life, property and important government installations considering the current situation.

People were requested to refrain from misleading the army by providing false information and rumours.

ISPR also provided some mobile phone numbers to contact them.

DHAKA METROPOLITAN

Lalbagh, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Elephant Road and Kataban -- 01769051838 and 01769051839.

Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani, Bashundhara, Badda, Rampura, Shahjahanpur, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan and Banasree -- 01769013102 and 01769053154.

Mirpur-1 to Mirpur-14, Khilkhet, Uttara and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport -- 01769024210 and 01769024211.

Motijheel, Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Eskaton, Rajarbagh, Paltan, Gulistan and Old Dhaka -- 01769092428 and 01769095419.

DHAKA DIVISION

Madaripur-01769072102, 01769072103, Kishoreganj-01769192382, 01769202366, Tangail-01769212651, 01769210870, Gopalganj-01769-552436, 01769-552448, Rajbari-01769-552514, 01769-552528, Gazipur- 01785349842, 01769092106, Munshiganj-01769082798, 01769082784, Manikganj-01769092540, 01769092542, Narayanganj-01732051858, Narsingdi-01769082766, 01769082778, Shariatpur-01769097660, 01769097655, Faridpur-01769092102, 01742966162.

CHATTOGRAM DIVISION

Noakhali-01644-466051, 01725-038677, Chandpur-01815-440543, 01568-734976, Feni-01769-335461, 01769-335434, Lakhmipur-01721-821096, 01708762110, Cumilla-01334-616159, 01334-616160, Brahmanbaria, 01769-322491, 01769-332609.

Lohagara, Patiya, Chandanaish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts-01769107231, 01769107232.

Chattogram (except Lohagara, Patiya, Chandanaish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas)-01769242012, 01769242414.

MYMENSINGH DIVISION

Sherpur-01769202516, 01769202524, Netrokona-01769202478, 01769202448, Jamalpur-01769192545, 01769192550, Mymensingh-01769208151 and 01769208165.

KHULNA DIVISION

Bagerhat-01769072514, 01769072536, Kushtia- 01769-552362, 01769-552366, Chuadanga-01769-552380, 01769-552382, Meherpur-01769-552398, 02479921153, Narail-01769-552456, 01769-552457, Magura-01769-554505, 01769-554506, Jhenaidah-01769-552158, 01769-552172, Jashore-01769-552610, 01769-009245, Khulna-01769-552616, 01769-552618, Satkhira-01769-552536 and 01769-552548.

RAJSHAHI DIVISION

Rajshahi-01769112386, 01769112388, Chapainawabganj-01769112070, 01769112372, Pabna-01769122478, 01769112480, Sirajganj-01769122462, 0176912226, Natore-01769112446, 01769112448, Naogaon-01769122115, 01769122108, Joypurhat, 01769112634, Bogura-01769112594 and 01769112170.

BARISHAL DIVISION

Barisal-01769072556, 01769072456, Patuakhali -01769073120, 01769073122, Jhalakathi-01769072108, 01769072122, Pirojpur-01769078298, 01769078308.

RANGPUR DIVISION

Rangpur-01769662554, 01769662516, Dinajpur-02589921400, 02589682414, Nilphamari-1769682502, 01769682512, Lalmonirhat-01769682366, 01769682362, Kurigram-01769662534, 01769662536, Thakurgaon- 01769666062, 01769672616, Panchagarh, 01973000662, 01769662661, Gaibandha-01610652525 and 01754585486.

SYLHET DIVISION

Sylhet-01769177268, 01987833301, Habiganj-01769172596, 01769172616, Sunamganj-01769172420, 01769172430, Moulvibazar, 01769175680 and 01769172400.