Number of RMG businessmen in 12th parliament down to around half: BGMEA

The number of garment businessmen in the 12th parliament has come down to almost half the number in the previous parliament following the January 7 election, BGMEA said today.

As a lower number of garment businessmen were nominated for the January 7 election, only around 22 were elected as lawmakers this time. The number was around 40 in the 11th parliament, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

However, there are some stalwarts among those who have been elected members of parliament this year from the garment sector.

Among the RMG businessmen who became lawmakers in the 12th national election are: Salman F Rahman of Beximco Group, Tipu Munshi of Sepal Group, Md Shahriar Alam of Renaissance Group, AK Azad of Ha-Meem Group, Abdus Salam Murshedy of Envoy Group, AKM Salim Osman of Wisdom Attires Limited, Anisul Islam Mahmud of Shasha Denim, Abdul Momin Mondol of Mondol Group, Faizur Rahman Badal of Tusuka Group and Chayan Islam of Sparrow Group.

Abdus Salam of Well Group, Dewan Zahid Ahmed Tulu of Axis Knitwear, Mujibur Rahman of Smart Group, Md Khosru Chowdhury of Nipa Group have also been elected MPs in the national election.