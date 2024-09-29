NU degree students besiege VC office demanding auto pass

Degree examinees of 2019-20 session staged a sit-in and besieged the NU vice-chancellor's office in Gazipur today, demanding auto pass.

Students from various institutions under National University (NU) started the protest around 1:00pm on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Under the banner of the "Degree Discrimination Elimination Movement," students called for the publication of final year results based on their performance in the first and second years, effectively bypassing the final year examinations.

They said many students sustained injuries during anti-discrimination protests and the impact of recent floods also made it difficult for many to sit for the final exam.

An NU official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed The Daily Star that the students were holding a sit-in programme on the university campus, insisting on a one-point demand for auto pass.

Students pointed out several irregularities of the institutions as well saying that the degree programme, which should be completed in three years, has been delayed.

The protesters said that many students from lower-middle-class families joined degree courses often juggling jobs alongside their studies to support themselves and their families. The uncertainty surrounding the exams has caused significant hardship, with some students having no other choice but to quit their jobs to attend exams, they said.

Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Al Amin said that the demonstration was peaceful and did not disrupt traffic.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Ershad Mia, an official in the university's degree wing, were unsuccessful.

A protesting student, Asif Mahmood, shared that NU VC Aman Ullah had listened to their demands. However, the VC said that the decision on the auto pass lies with the Ministry of Education and the Education Secretary, not the university.

NU Proctor Mohammad Sanaullah told The Daily Star that there are two and a half lakh students in the degree course.

In view of their demand, the VC spoke to the education secretary who rejected the proposal.

If the proposal is accepted, it would destroy the education system and others might claim so, he said.

Following the meeting the routine for the degree examination was published yesterday, the proctor said adding that the results will be given as soon as possible.