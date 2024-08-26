NSU faculty condemn violence on campus

Faculty members of North South University yesterday condemned the incidents of violence and intimidation that occurred on the university campus on August 21.

In a press statement, they said a group of individuals entered the NSU campus armed with firearms and verbally assaulted several faculty members present on the premises.

The statement claimed that during a gathering of agitated students, an individual incited them to engage in "mob justice" and even encouraged them to throw an administration member off the rooftop.

Videos of this life-threatening provocation have been widely circulated on social media, according to the statement.

"As members of the community who work for a respectful and peaceful academic and working environment for all, we wholeheartedly condemn such actions," the statement read.