NSU chairman urges govt to uphold current board

Javed Muneer Ahmad, chairman of the reconstituted North South University trustee board, urged the government to protect the current management of NSU.

His statement comes as tensions rise due to a conflict among trustees after the High Court ordered the reinstatement of the previous board on August 21.

Javed criticised the High Court's decision, calling it "highly abnormal" as the order was issued without hearing the respondents and without representation from the Attorney General's office. He urged the Attorney General to be present at the August 27 hearing in the Chief Justice's court.

The previous board included five trustees facing an Anti-Corruption Commission case involving Tk 304 crore in alleged irregularities.

They are: Azim Uddin Ahmed, Mohammed Shajahan, Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman.

In 2022, President Hamid reconstituted the board, reducing its members from 16 to 12 after a UGC probe found some members involved in anti-state activities, militancy sponsorship, and corruption.