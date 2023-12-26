‘Now, they blame the polls’

Sunamganj farmers worry as embankment repair works behind schedule

This file photo of last year shows floodwater flowing over an embankment and entering Gurmar Haor in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj. Due to heavy rains upstream, waters from swollen rivers in the Sylhet region have been causing floods. File Photo

Farmers in Sunamganj are worried that the construction and repair works of haor protection dykes are far behind schedule, putting their harvest of Boro paddy at risk.

The authorities, however, blamed the national election and slow receding of haor water for the delay.

Following the flash floods of 2017, the government revised the "Kajer Binimoye Taka" rules and decided to form project implementation committees (PIC) every year to build or repair a small portion of dykes that protects Boro paddy harvest in low-lying haor areas.

On December 15, the project was officially inaugurated. However, only 391 out of 738 committees have been formed, and only 50 of them have started working till Sunday.

The rules, however, clearly state that all the committees must be formed by November 30, and that work must start by December 15 and end by February 28.

Villagers scramble to protect the embankment which is the only thing standing between impending flash floods and their fields of half-ripe paddy at Khorchar Haor in Bishwambarpur, Sunamganj. The photo was taken last year. File Photo

Last year, following a devastating flood, the government spent around Tk 204 crore to build and repair 745 kilometres of dykes, through 1,063 committees. This year, 738km of dykes were planned to be constructed and repaired, spending an estimated Tk 125 crore.

Md Mamun Howlader, executive engineer (O&M Division-1) of the Water Development Board in Sunamganj, and member secretary of the district committee, said, "The work is being delayed as water in the haor has not receded yet. Besides, formation of committees is being delayed as the officials concerned are busy preparing for election."

The president of the district committee in this regard, the deputy commissioner of Sunamganj, is the returning officer for all five constituencies in the district. Presidents of the upazila committees and upazila nirbahi officers are assistant returning officers of the polls.

The BWDB official said the meeting to permit PICs has been rescheduled three times already.

Jyotimohon Das, a local farmer, said, "Like every year, work on the dykes is yet to start. Now they are blaming elections for the delay. We are worried about our crops during flash floods."

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sunamganj, this year, Boro paddy is estimated to be cultivated in 223,245 hectares of land in the district -- including 165,350 hectares in low-lying Haor areas.

Salehin Chowdhury Shuvo, executive director of Haor Area Upliftment Society, said, "The delay in work will force low-quality work that cannot withstand floods."

Bijon Roy, central general secretary of Haor Bachao Andolon, echoed him.